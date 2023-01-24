ICC Unveils Men's Test Team Of The Year 2022, Only One Indian Player Makes The Cut

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the Men’s Test Team of the Year 2022. The 11-man team is dominated by Australia as four out of the eleven players belong to the Pat Cummins-led side including the captain himself. Apart from four Australians, the list also features three players from England, and once each from India, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies. Rishabh Pant is the only Indian cricketer to make it to the team. England's Test skipper Ben Stokes has been named the captain of the side with Pant as wicketkeeper.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022:

Usman Khawaja - Australia Kraigg Brathwaite - West Indies Marnus Labuschagne - Australia Babar Azam - Pakistan Jonny Bairstow - England Ben Stokes (c) - England Rishabh Pant (wk) - India Pat Cummins - Australia Kagiso Rabada - South Africa Nathan Lyon - Australia James Anderson - England

Rishabh Pant only Indian to make the cut

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is the only Indian cricketer to feature in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022. Pant had a phenomenal year with the bat in 2022 as he scored 680 runs in seven matches at an average of 61.81 and a strike rate of 90.90. He registered two centuries and four half-centuries last year, including one against England in the one-off Test in July.

Meanwhile, Pant's season was cut short after he met with a horrific car accident on December 30. He was travelling to Roorkee from Delhi when his Mercedes GLE crashed with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, leaving him seriously injured. Pant has been ruled out of cricketing action for at least the next 6-7 months.

Image: AP