After Kohli, ICC Asks Followers To Spot 'Freddi Dressed Up As Elvis'

Cricket News

The ICC recently shared a picture on Twitter which showed multiple Elvis’ and asked its followers to find the Freddie disguised as Elvis

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
ICC uploads a picture and asks followers to find Freddi

The International Cricket Council recently shared a picture on Twitter which showed multiple Elvis’. In the caption, the ICC mentioned that disguised among all those Elvis’ there was actually one Elvis that was not the actual one but Freddi Mercury disguised as Elvis. ICC then asked its followers to see if they could spot Freddi disguised as Elvis.

Find the Freddie

Take a look below and see if you can spot Freddie.

While many people decided to reply in the comments section with the answers, others decided to praise IIC for their tweet. Take a look at some reactions from people below.

ICC's Guess Who Game Leaves Netizens Demented: Fans ID Gayle; Take Wild Guesses For Other

Jimmy Neesham Trolls ICC For Inexplicable KL Rahul-Virat Kohli April Fools' Day Post

Freddie Mercury was a British singer, songwriter, record producer, and lead vocalist of the rock band Queen. Many in the music industry regard him as one of the greatest lead singers in the history of rock music. He was widely known for his eccentric stage persona and four-octave vocal range. Elvis Aaron Presley who was also known simply as Elvis was an American singer and actor. Elvis is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and s often referred to as the ‘king of rock and roll’.

ICC Hails India's T20 World Cup Hero-turned-policeman Joginder Sharma For COVID-19 Fight

Virat Kohli Smashes 82* In ICC World T20 Match Vs Australia On Mar 27, 2016, Watch Video

