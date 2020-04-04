After Kohli, ICC Asks Followers To Spot 'Freddi Dressed Up As Elvis'

The International Cricket Council recently shared a picture on Twitter which showed multiple Elvis’. In the caption, the ICC mentioned that disguised among all those Elvis’ there was actually one Elvis that was not the actual one but Freddi Mercury disguised as Elvis. ICC then asked its followers to see if they could spot Freddi disguised as Elvis.

Find the Freddie

Take a look below and see if you can spot Freddie.

You'll be all shook up when you spot Freddie dressed up as Elvis 👨‍🎤 👇 pic.twitter.com/8vfc7TI73Y — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2020

While many people decided to reply in the comments section with the answers, others decided to praise IIC for their tweet. Take a look at some reactions from people below.

Here you go! pic.twitter.com/TkN99zShuP — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 3, 2020

7th row and 9th colomn — Sandip Kumar Vishwakarma🇮🇳 (@KillarSandip) April 4, 2020

My brain actually hurts. Why are you doing this to me......? @ICC 🤦🏽‍♀️😂 — Mashrafeian (@AbDeSiddique17) April 3, 2020

This is the effect of quarantined on icc! — Mashrafeian (@AbDeSiddique17) April 3, 2020

7th row 3rd last, hurting my eyes — Cha-cha (@arey_bhai_bhai) April 3, 2020

Freddie Mercury was a British singer, songwriter, record producer, and lead vocalist of the rock band Queen. Many in the music industry regard him as one of the greatest lead singers in the history of rock music. He was widely known for his eccentric stage persona and four-octave vocal range. Elvis Aaron Presley who was also known simply as Elvis was an American singer and actor. Elvis is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and s often referred to as the ‘king of rock and roll’.

