ICC Welcomes Mongolia, Tajikistan, Switzerland As New Members; Suspends Russia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, July 18, welcomed three new members- Mongolia, Tajikistan and Switzerland-at its 78th Annual General Meeting. Mongolia and Tajikistan became 22nd and 23rd members from the Asia region, respectively. While Switzerland became Europe's 35th member. With this, ICC now has 106 members, including 94 associates.

About Cricket in Mongolia

The Mongolian Cricket Association (MCA) became the official national administrator of the sports in 2018 after being established in 2007. Cricket is increasingly becoming popular in Mongolia, which is the sport being selected as one of the participating games in the Country's International Youth Green Games.

Women's cricket is also flourishing in Mongolia with 39% of all participants playing school cricket being women. After becoming an ICC member, President of Mongolia Cricket Association Battulga Gombo told ICC: "Joining the ICC is fundamental in the establishment of a coherent structure for cricket in Mongolia. I am happy to see this noble game helping the young people here, contributing valuable experiences and giving them skills and ethics that they can take into other areas of their lives."

About Cricket in Switzerland

In Switzerland, cricket was first played in 1817. Cricket Switzerland (CS) has a highly active cricket programme for juniors. The CS has 33 active clubs and regularly organises domestic competitions.

"We are immensely proud and excited to have been accepted as an Associate Member of the ICC. This is reward for all the people involved in cricket in Switzerland that have helped develop the game from a mainly ex-pat sport just ten years ago, to the established Swiss national sport that it is today," CS President Alexander Mackay was quoted as saying by ICC.

About Cricket in Tajikistan

The Tajikistan Cricket Federation was set up in 2011, The new federation has 22 men's teams and 15 women's teams across four active clubs.

“The Tajikistan Cricket Federation is delighted to be accepted as an Associate Member of the ICC, having fulfilled all the membership requirements and we are very confident that we can successfully grow cricket in Tajikistan," Tajikistan Cricket Federation President Najibullohi Ruzi said.

Meanwhile, Russia has been suspended by ICC due to continued non-compliance with its "membership criteria 2.2(a)(i), 2.2(b)(i) and 2.2(b)(ii) and have until the time of the next AGM to demonstrate compliance or risk having its membership of ICC terminated with immediate effect," the cricket governing body said.