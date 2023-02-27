ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Australia Beat South Africa By 19 Runs To Win 6th Title

Quick links:
Australia defeated South Africa by 19 runs to win their record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday and 13th World Cup victory across formats.
Batting first, Australia posted a total of 156/6 in 20 overs thanks to yet another exceptional batting performance by Beth Mooney, who smashed 74 off 53 balls.
Australia batter Ashleigh Gardner also contributed to the team's total with a score of 29 off 21 balls. Alyssa Healy scored 18 while opening the batting for Australia.
Australia started the innings with a bang but slowed down in the middle. However, Mooney continued to attack the South African bowlers despite wickets falling at the other end.
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail picked up two wickets each, while Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon scalped one wicket to their names.
South Africa started the chase by putting on 50 runs in 10 overs. Apart from Laura Wolvaardt, none of their batters were able to make a significant contribution.
Megan Schutt, Ash Gardner, Darcie Brown, and Jess Jonassen picked one wicket each. Australia also effected two run-outs in the match.