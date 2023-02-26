ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: Check Australia Vs South Africa Pitch & Weather Report

Meg Lanning led Australia Women's cricket team will take on South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. At one end Australia will be walking down on the Newlands ground to win their sixth T20 World Cup title whereas South Africa will be playing their first ever T20 World Cup final.

Australia and South Africa both have performed exceptionally well in the group stages wherein Australia were at the top of Group A by winning their four out of four matches whereas South Africa were at number 2.

Australia on hand have star players like Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Allysa Healy, Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner. South Africa on the other hand have a pretty solid bowling attack under the leadership of Shabnim Ismail. Tazmin Brits and captain Sane Luus are also an important factor of the team. Australia and South Africa both are coming by winning close semi finals against India and England.

Australia captain Meg Lanning in a press briefing before the final hailed the South Africa bowling attack and said, "No doubt their pace attack is right up there with the best in the world."

"They've got some world-class players and they showed the other day how effective they can be. It's their home conditions, they understand them really well and what works and what doesn't", Lanning said.

"We've played some really close games between each other over the years. We've come out on top, but we've been pushed a long way", Lanning said.

"We know them really well as they do us. We've played alongside some of their players, too, in various competitions, so there's nowhere to hide", Lanning said.

Lanning also added that South Africa will have an extra advantage as they will be playing in front of their home crowd. Lanning said, "There's pressure on everyone. It's a World Cup final.We're expecting them to come out and play to their full strength — and they're riding a wave of emotion as well, so we're certainly prepared for that."

"It's a new experience for them being in the World Cup final and sometimes that can be a good thing. So, we're very aware of the threat that they pose and that we have to play well", Lanning said.

Pitch and Weather report between Australia Women and South Africa Women

The Newlands pitch seems to be batting friendly and has an average of 144 in the first innings. Australia scored 172 against India and South Africa scored 164 runs in both semi finals batting first. So, the team batting first will have an advantage earlier in the match.

There is also no chance of rain in Cape Town as the temperature is expected to be around 20 degree celsius and also it will have a perfect atmosphere for a cricket match.