ICC Women's World Cup: NZ's Maddy Green Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Ellyse Perry; Watch

New Zeland women’s cricketer Maddy Green pulled off a brilliant diving catch during match no. 11 of the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 against Australia and became the talking point of the day. During the first innings of the match, Aussie batter Ellyse Perry found herself facing Lea Tahuhu in the final delivery of the 45th over. While Perry struck a brilliant shot by creaming the delivery straight over Tahuhu’s head, Green’s stunning effort saw her getting dismissed on the individual score of 68 runs.

Green ran to her left and put a superhuman dive for the dipping ball and ended up catching the ball in front of the sightscreen. The spectators at the Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington went berserk on witnessing the spectacular catch, as commentators during the live broadcast of the match also heaped praises on the 29-year-old. Meanwhile, Perry’s dismissal reduced Australia to 214/5 in 45 overs, before they added 55 more runs to the total and set a target of 270 runs for the hosts.

Watch the stunning catch by Maddy Green by clicking on the link in ICC's tweet:

WHAT A CATCH! 🤯



Maddy Green with a contender for catch of the tournament! 🔥#CWC22 — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2022

Top performers of the first innings of NZ-W vs Aus-W, ICC Women's World Cup match

Perry’s knock of 68 runs was the highest knock for the Aussie batters, as Tahlia McGrath also contributed with 57 runs off 56 balls. However, Ashleigh Gardner’s effort to score 48 runs off 18 balls was the most productive knock of the innings. At the same time, apart from Perry’s dismissal, Tahuhu also Rachael Haynes in the 16th over and followed up with Alana King’s wicket in the 48th over. Tahuhu was the peak of the Kiwi bowling line-up as she returned with the figures of 3/53 in nine overs.

Australia-women suffer early hiccups in their chase

The Kiwi women found themselves in a tricky position in the chase, as they were reduced to 27/3 after nine overs. Opener Suzie Bates scored 16 runs off 28 balls, while skipper Sophie Devine could add just six runs to the total. Amelia Kerr got dismissed on one run, while Amy Satterthwaite and Maddy continue the chase. Darcie Brown has picked up two wickets for Australia so far, alongside Perry with one wicket.

(Image: ICC/Cricket World Cup)