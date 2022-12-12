Pakistan on Monday were handed another defeat by England in the second Test of their three-match series in Multan. England won the Test by 26 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the contest as they managed to defend a 355-run target on Day 4 of the match. Harry Brook played a crucial role in England's victory in Pakistan as he scored a crucial 108 runs in the third innings. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting performance.

Pakistan's hopes of reaching the 2021–2023 World Test Championship final have now ended as a result of the loss to England in the 2nd Test match. Pakistan had a realistic chance to make the WTC final since they were slated to host five Test matches against England and New Zealand at home. However, a second consecutive loss to England has knocked them out of the race.

WTC final: How can Team India qualify?

India should qualify for the final of the World Test Championship even if they lose one of the four Tests against Australia at home. However, this will only be possible if India are able to whitewash Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series, starting December 14. India are currently ranked fourth in the World Test Championship standings with 52.08% points to their name.

Australia, on the other hand, need two wins and a draw out of the seven matches they are slated to play in the next few months. They have three matches lined up against South Africa and four games against India. Sri Lanka will need two wins in two matches they are scheduled to play against New Zealand. The Proteas need three wins in five matches. They have three matches against Australia and two against the West Indies.

ICC World Test Championship: Updated Standings after England vs Pakistan 2nd Test

POS Team W L D PCT (%) PTS SER PEN 1 Australia 8 1 3 75 108 4 0 2 South Africa 6 4 0 60 72 4 0 3 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 53.33 64 5 0 4 India 6 4 2 52.08 75 4 -5 5 England 9 8 4 44.44 112 6 -12 6 Pakistan 4 5 2 42.42 56 5 0 7 West Indies 4 5 2 40.91 54 5 -2 8 New Zealand 2 6 1 25.93 28 4 0 9 Bangladesh 1 8 1 13.33 16 5 0

Image: AP