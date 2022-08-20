ICC World Test Championship: India's WTC Final Qualification Scenario After SA Beat ENG

South Africa, on Saturday, defeated England in the first Test of the three-match series to further consolidate its place at the top of the World Test Championship table. South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs to register its sixth victory in eight Test matches so far. The win against England means that the Proteas now sit with the maximum number of percentage points in the WTC table.

South Africa has percentage points of 75, which is five more than second-placed Australia (70). India is in fourth place with 52.08 percentage points, which is behind Sri Lanka's 53.33 PCT. If South Africa wins all of its seven matches before the WTC final, it will have maximum percentage points of 86.66, while winning five matches will see its PCT fall to 73.33. India has a total of six matches to play before the WTC final, which means that it can take a maximum PCT of 68.05.

Even if India wins all of its remaining matches in the current cycle of the World Test Championship, it will still fall behind South Africa and Australia, assuming that they win at least five and six of their remaining games, respectively. Australia, which has nine matches to play before the WTC final, can take its PCT to a maximum of 84.21. If Australia wins six of those nine matches, its PCT will be 68.42, which is still more than India.

There are only four games left for Sri Lanka in this WTC cycle, and if they win all four, their PCT will increase to 66.66, still falling short of India's maximum PCT of 68.05.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023: Points Table

POS Team PCT(%) PTS Won Lost Drawn 1 South Africa 75 72 6 2 0 2 Australia 70 84 6 1 3 3 Sri Lanka 53.33 64 5 4 1 4 India 52.08 75 6 4 2 5 Pakistan 51.85 56 4 3 2 6 West Indies 50 54 4 3 2 7 England 31.37 64 5 8 4 8 New Zealand 25.93 28 2 6 1 9 Bangladesh 13.33 16 1 8 1

Image: BCCI