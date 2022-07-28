The 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium ended with Sri Lanka’s winning the match and levelling the series. The SL vs PAK 2nd Test saw the home team registering victory by a thumping 246 runs margin following a fantastic performance from the spinners. Prabath Jayasuriya once again proved to be the difference between both the teams with a five-wicket haul. Earlier in the first innings of the match, the left-arm spinner had accounted for three Pakistan wickets to finish the match with 8 wickets. The win helped Sri Lanka retain the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table for the ongoing 2021-23 cycle.

Updated ICC WTC standings after Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test

Following the victory over Pakistan in the SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Sri Lankan side has a total of 64 points to their credit, with a point percentage of 53.33. The Lankan team has won five Test matches, drawn one match, and lost four matches occasions. At the same time, this was Sri Lanka’s fifth Test series of the ongoing WTC cycle. Pakistan after losing the second Test has dropped below India on the WTC Points table. The Babar Azam-led team has 56 points, with a point percentage of 51.85. The Pakistan team now has 4 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws from the 4 series played so far.

Both South Africa and Australia take the top spot in the race to the WTC Final. South Africa currently occupies the top spot with 60 points and a point percentage of 71.43. Australia is placed second in the ICC WTC 2021-22 points table with 84 points and a points percentage of 70. Australia has won six Test matches under the current cycle, while they have lost one and drawn three games so far. Australia is followed by Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan in the points table respectively.

Pakistan's loss is Team India's gain

With Pakistan losing to Sri Lanaka, Team India has moved to the fourth spot on the WTC Points table. Team India suffered a loss at the hands of England in their recent Test match. Following the loss, the Indians have a points percentage of 52.08, with 75 points to their name so far. India has won six matches, lost four matches and have two draws.