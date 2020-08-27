ICC World Test Championship: England Fail To Topple Australia In Updated Table Despite Win

The third Test between England and Pakistan at Rose Bowl, Southampton ended in a draw on Tuesday as the hosts clinched the series 1-0 courtesy their win in the first Test in Manchester. With this win, England have now bolstered their position in the ICC World Test Championship table. In July, England had toppled New Zealand to reach the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship table after beating West Indies 2-1 in the Wisden Trophy earlier in the summer.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith's IPL salary till date ₹5.4 cr lesser than Virat Kohli's RCB salary since 2018

ICC World Test Championship points table: England near Australia's points tally after series win against Pakistan

Pakistan had dominated the major part of the first Test. However, they faltered when it mattered the most as Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes' counter-attacking cricket led the hosts to a win in Manchester. The second and the third Test of the series were drawn due to unremitting rains in Southampton.

England are currently placed at the third position in the ICC World Test Championship table with 292 points and are just 4 points away from Australia. Had England won, they could have toppled Australia and come nearer to India. India continue to be the table toppers with 360 points while Australia is in the second position with 296 points to their name. On the other hand, Pakistan stand at the fifth position with 166 points and are 14 points adrift of New Zealand.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: KXIP star Karun Nair picks Steve Smith over Virat Kohli as better batsman in Test cricket

The ICC World Test Championship table could see some massive changes during the India vs Australia 2020 series. The India vs Australia 2020 series will see both countries in competing in four Test matches. The India vs Australia 2020 series will feature three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table

Rank Team Series Played Matches Played Matches Won Matches Drawn Matches Lost Points 1 India 4 9 7 0 2 360 2 Australia 3 10 7 1 2 296 3 England 4 15 8 3 4 292 4 New Zealand 3 7 3 0 4 180 5 Pakistan 4 8 2 3 3 166 6 Sri Lanka 2 4 1 1 2 180 7 West Indies 2 4 1 0 3 40 8 South Africa 2 7 1 0 6 24 9 Bangladesh 1 3 0 0 3 0

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: 'Steve Smith vs Bumrah': Justin Langer awaits 'tantalizing' contest as India's tour nears

James Anderson 600th wicket

England speedster James Anderson on Tuesday became the first pacer in the world to bag 600 wickets in Test cricket. James Anderson dismissed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali by having him caught at first slip on the fifth day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to pick up his 600th Test wicket. James Anderson is now the fourth leading wicket-taker in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Sreesanth brags about dismissing Steve Smith in the past, calls Virat Kohli the 'best'

IMAGE COURTESY: ECB TWITTER