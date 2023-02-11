ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Updated WTC Standings After India Beat Australia

India on Saturday handed a crushing defeat to Australia in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Nagpur. India won the match by an innings and 132 runs thanks to some brilliant performances from Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma. Thanks to the massive victory, India are now 1-0 ahead in the four-match series.

The win has also impacted the ICC World Test Championship points table, where India were in the second position before the start of the first Test on Thursday. Let's take a look at the updated WTC 2021-23 standings after the first Test match between India and Australia.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Standings

Despite the massive victory to India, Australia have managed to retain their number one position in the standings. However, Australia's percentage of points have taken a hit due to their defeat. Australia now have 70.83 percentage points to their name. India, on the other hand, have witnessed a jump in their percentage points which has gone up to 61.67 after the win.

POS Team PCT (%) PTS W L D SER PEN 1 Australia 70.83 136 10 2 4 6 0 2 India 61.67 111 9 4 2 6 -5 3 Sri Lanka 53.33 64 5 4 1 5 0 4 South Africa 48.72 76 6 6 1 5 0 5 England 46.97 124 10 8 4 6 -12 6 West Indies 40.91 54 4 5 2 5 -2 7 Pakistan 38.1 64 4 6 4 6 0 8 New Zealand 27.27 36 2 6 3 5 0 9 Bangladesh 11.11 16 1 10 1 6 0

India vs Australia, 1st Test

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 177 runs thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja. Marnus Labuschagne did the bulk of the scoring for the visitors with his 49 off 123 balls. Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, and Alex Carey also contributed to the total with 37, 31, and 36 runs respectively. The rest of the Australian batting lineup was dismissed for single-digit scores.

Ashwin registered a three-wicket haul for India, while Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj picked one wicket each. India then posted 400 runs on the board with the help of Rohit Sharma's amazing century. He scored 120 off 212 balls including 15 boundaries and 2 sixes. Jadeja and Axar Patel also contributed with a half-century each. Shami scored some quickfire runs toward the backend of the Indian innings to help the home side reach the 400-run mark.

India then bowled the Aussies out for just 91 runs to win the game by an innings and 132 runs. Smith was Australia's highest run-getter as he remained unbeaten at 25 off 51 balls. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul in the third innings, while Jadeja and Shami took two wickets each. Axar Patel also chipped in with one wicket to his name. Jadeja was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Image: bcci.tv

