India on Sunday defeated Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. India beat Bangladesh by a massive margin of 188 runs courtesy of a solid performance from Kuldeep Yadav. The victory in the first Test match has propelled India to second place in the ICC World Test Championship standings. India have replaced South Africa to take the second spot in the Test Championship points table.

India's ranking in the Test Championship standing has improved also because South Africa lost their first Test match against Australia on Sunday. Australia won the match by 6 wickets after being set a target of just 34 runs in the final innings at the Gabba. Earlier, Australia bowled the Proteas out for just 99 runs in the third innings of the game. Travis Head was named the player of the match for scoring 92 runs in Australia's first innings.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Standings

According to the latest changes in the WTC standings, Australia are ranked at the top of the table with 76.92 percentage points. India are placed second followed by South Africa with 55.77 and 54.55 percentage points, respectively. Sri Lanka, England, and Pakistan occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks in the table. The current world champions New Zealand are at the bottom of the points table just above Bangladesh.

POS Team W L D PCT (%) PTS SER PEN 1 Australia 9 1 3 76.92 120 5 0 2 India 7 4 2 55.77 87 5 -5 3 South Africa 6 5 0 54.55 72 5 0 4 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 53.33 64 5 0 5 England 9 8 4 44.44 112 6 -12 6 Pakistan 4 5 2 42.42 56 5 0 7 West Indies 4 5 2 40.91 54 5 -2 8 New Zealand 2 6 1 25.93 28 4 0 9 Bangladesh 1 9 1 12.12 16 6 0

India must win the second Test match against Bangladesh in order to keep its hopes alive to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. India are scheduled to play four Test matches against Australia after the Bangladesh series, where they can afford to lose only one game if they want to make it to the final.

Image: Twitter/BCCI