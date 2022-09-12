Australia have replaced South Africa at the top of the WTC points table after the Proteas defeat to England in the 3rd Test. The Kangaroos have 70 percentage points to their name compared to South Africa's 60 percentage points. Sri Lanka are ranked third on the table with 53.33 percentage points, followed by India with 52.08 percentage points. Pakistan are ranked fifth on the table with 51.85 percentage points.

The England Cricket Team on Monday defeated South Africa in their third Test to win the three-match series 2-1. England beat South Africa by 9 wickets courtesy of some superb bowling from Ollie Robinson, who won the player of the match award for picking seven wickets in the game. England's victory in the series has dethroned South Africa from the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Can Team India still qualify for the WTC Final?

India have a total of six matches to play before the WTC final. If India manage to win all six games, they can take a maximum PCT of 68.05. South Africa, on the other hand, are left with five more matches before the WTC final. If South Africa can win all of their remaining games in the current WTC cycle, they will have a maximum PCT of 73.33. Australia have nine more matches to play in the current WTC cycle. If Australia can win at least six of those matches, they will have a PCT of 68.42, which will still be more than India.

There are only four games left for Sri Lanka in this WTC cycle, and if they win all four, their PCT will increase to 66.66, still falling short of India's maximum PCT of 68.05. India can only make it to the final if they win all of their remaining games, and South Africa and Australia lose at least two and four of their remaining games, respectively. Interestingly, India have four Test matches against Australia remaining in their WTC 2021/23 cycle.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023: Points Table

POS Team PCT(%) PTS Won Lost Drawn 1. Australia 70 84 6 1 3 2. South Africa 60 72 6 4 0 3. Sri Lanka 53.33 64 5 4 1 4. India 52.08 75 6 4 2 5. Pakistan 51.85 56 4 3 2 6. West Indies 50 54 4 3 2 7. England 38.6 88 7 8 4 8. New Zealand 25.93 28 2 6 1 9. Bangladesh 13.33 16 1 8 1

