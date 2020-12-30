ICC World Test Championship: Tim Paine Mocked After AUS Lose 4 Points Won In Adelaide

Ajinkya Rahane and Co. came down hard on hosts Australia to hand them an eight-wicket defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With the win, the Indian team gained 30 new points to make a strong case for themselves in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Australia, on the other hand, not only failed to add new points to their tally but were also docked four Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over rate in the recently-concluded India vs Australia Boxing Day Test.

JUST IN: Aussies fined and docked World Test Championship points #AUSvIND https://t.co/sD9I1QpacO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As India Register Famous Win Against Australia

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Fans mock Australia for losing Test Championship points

As per ICC guidelines, Test sides are penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for every over they fail to bowl within the allotted time. ICC match referee and former Australian cricketer David Boon found Australia two overs short of their targeted overs. Due to their slow over rate amidst a heavy defeat to India, the Tim Paine-led side were penalised four points, thus bringing back their Championship tally to 322 points. Despite losing points in the recently-concluded MCG Test, the hosts still retained the top spot on the table.

Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Australia losing points in the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series.

😂 when it comes! it comes everything together. loss and slow over run rate! fine and points lost. — Raj Chauhan (@RajChau68552121) December 29, 2020

Happy Birthday David Boon 🤣🤣🤣👌

Nice Gift...



Aussies Complaining should Check this that every Officials were Aussies... 🤣🤣🤣 — Thε Wαrrιοr's Wαγ (@tww1or) December 29, 2020

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Backs Steve Smith To Perform In Next Test, Feels Joe Burns Might Be Forced Out

Should be docked points for picking Burns — StePHen (@TweetingSteve) December 29, 2020

I agree with the fines if they were levied for their catching. Honestly the top 6 need a pay cut after their efforts this tour. Only Burns has a 50, and he's about to be dropped. — Chris Bingham (@binghach) December 29, 2020

Also Read | Gavaskar Agrees With Sachin Tendulkar's Stand On Getting Umpire's Call Reviewed In DRS

ICC World Test Championship and ICC Test rankings updates

While Australia continue their stay atop the ICC World Test Championship points table, it is New Zealand who knocked over their antipodean rivals to claim the No.1 team ranking in Tests. New Zealand defeated Pakistan on Wednesday, December 30 at the Bay Oval by 101 runs with a little over four overs left before the close of play. The win that helped New Zealand to claim the numero uno status in ICC Test rankings also helped them strengthen their third position on the Test Championship points table.

New Zealand move closer to the No.1 spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings with a stirring win over Pakistan! They will confirm their place at the 🔝 if they win the #NZvPAK Test series 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ROwKdXhVfo — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: The road ahead

The India vs Australia 2020 series will now move ahead with the third match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January. Low on confidence with a defeat in the Boxing Day Test, Australian captain Tim Paine and the team management are set to make changes to their playing XI. David Warner, who missed the first two Tests due to an untimely injury, is likely to return and open alongside Victorian prodigy Will Pucovski.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Picks Delhi Star, Two Ex-IPL Winners For His Top BBL Team Of All-time

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.