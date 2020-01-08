ICC World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Australia’s Perfect Home Summer

Australia rounded-off their ‘perfect’ home summer with an emphatic win over New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Before their 3-0 victory over the visiting Kiwis, Australia also whitewashed the Pakistan cricket team. Their performance over the past two months propelled them to close the gap with India in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

ICC World Test Championship: India continue their stay at the helm

Team India (under Virat Kohli) are the only team with a perfect record in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. India have played seven Test matches (across three series) so far. They started off their campaign against West Indies in an away series last year. India later hosted South Africa in three Freedom Trophy Tests and Bangladesh in two Ganguly-Durjoy matches.

ICC World Test Championship: Australia reduce gap with Virat Kohli and co.

The inaugural edition of ICC World Test Championship went underway with Australia taking on England in the 2019 Ashes. Five closely-fought matches later, the honours were eventually shared by the cricketing rivals as the series ended in a 2-2 draw. Australia then blanked Pakistan (2-0) and New Zealand (3-0) and jumped from 56 points to 296 points (i.e. just below table-toppers India).

ICC World Test Championship: England wins thriller in Cape Town

England recently defeated South Africa in a Cape Town thriller. They squared the series 1-1 with two more matches to play. Hosts South Africa will now take on England in the upcoming third Test of the four-match series at Port Elizabeth between January 16 and January 20.

ICC World Test Championship: A look at the updated points table ahead of SA vs ENG third Test

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points contested RpW ratio Total points 1 India 7 7 0 0 360 2.897 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 1 360 1.604 296 3 England 7 3 3 1 180 0.936 86 4 Pakistan 4 1 2 1 240 0.765 80 5 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 240 0.589 80 6 New Zealand 5 1 4 0 240 0.698 60 7 South Africa 5 1 4 0 180 0.500 30 8 West Indies 2 0 2 0 120 0.411 0 9 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 120 0.304 0

