ICC World Test Championship: Updated WTC Standings After ENG Vs SA 1st Test At Lord's

The first Test match between England and South Africa at the Lord’s Cricket Ground concluded on Friday with the Proteas side claiming a win by an innings and 12 runs. The series opener kicked off with the visitors bowling out England for 165 runs in the first innings of the match, before piling up 326 runs in the second innings. Dean Elgar-led South Africa then bowled out England for 149 runs in the third innings and went on claim a 1-0 lead in the three-Test match series, while also picking up valuable ICC World Test Championship points.

In the first innings of the match, Ollie Pope scored the maximum of 73 runs in 102 balls for England, while Kagiso Rabada led the South African bowling lineup with the figures of 5/52 in 19 overs. In the 2nd innings, the visitors scored 326 runs, courtesy of Sarel Erwee’s knock of 73 runs in 146 balls and Marco Jansen’s 48 off 79. Going ahead in the third innings, a three-wicket haul for Anirch Nortje within the space of 10 balls, ensured South Africa’s win in the 2nd session of Day 3.

Updated ICC WTC standings after South Africa's win over England in Lord's Test

With the win, South Africa find themselves one step closer to the ICC World Test Championships finals for the 2021-23 cycle. They are currently placed at the top of the table with 75% wins, courtesy of six wins and two defeats in the cycle. The three-match Test series against England is the fourth series they are playing this year and their points tally currently stands at 72.

On the other hand, England are placed 7th in the standings with 31.37% wins and 64 points to their credit. Playing their fifth series against the Proteas team, England has won five, lost eight and have drawn four matches so far, while being penalized -12 WTC points for maintaining slow over-rate on different occasions.

Where is Team India placed in the ICC WTC points table?

Meanwhile, Australia sit 2nd in the standings with 70% wins and 84 points to their credit. The Aussie team have won six Test matches, lost one and drawn three games in this cycle. Australia are followed by Sri Lanka in the standings, who sit at third with five wins, four losses and a drawn game, alongside a win percentage of 53.33.

At the same time, the Indian Test team is placed fourth in the standings with 52.08% wins and 75 points from the four series they have played in the ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle. India have won six games, lost four games and have returned with two draws so far. They have been also penalised five WTC points for slow over rates.