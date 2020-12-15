ICC World Test Championship: What Virat Kohli And Co. Need To Do To Qualify For Final?

The upcoming India vs Australia 2020 Test matches are of utmost importance for both the participating teams considering the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. With the final to be held in June, the four-match Test series can surely change the dynamics in terms of the standings. Here is a look at what the Indian side need to do in order to ensure they finish in the top two.

ICC World Test Championship: This is how India can qualify for the final

The Virat Kohli-led side are currently placed at the second position on the points table with 360 points to their name. India have played four series so far, and are likely to feature in two more against Australia and England. With 75% as the PCT (Percentage of points), India are behind the Australian team who are at the top with 82.2.

However, the New Zealand team's success against the West Indies could be a sign of worry for India. The Kiwis won their matches rather comprehensively in the two-match series and are right behind India with 62.5 PCT. If the New Zealand side also manage to win both fixtures in the upcoming New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 Test series, they stand a chance to accumulate a PCT of 70.

Hence, for India to ensure that they are a step ahead of the Kiwis on the standings, they have to ensure that the percentage does not drop below the 70-mark. Virat Kohli and Co. are scheduled to play a total of eight matches before the final. Out of their remaining fixtures, it becomes imperative for them to score at least five wins to remain in the top two, given that New Zealand win both their matches against Pakistan. If India manage to claim five wins, or four wins and three draws, they stand a chance to confirm their qualification.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia pink ball Test

The two sides will lock horns in the much anticipated 'Border-Gavaskar Trophy'. The first fixture of the series is slated to be a day and night Test match at Adelaide. The India vs Australia pink ball Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

🔊🔊"We have the bowling attack to take 20 wickets" - @ajinkyarahane88 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND



What do you guys make of the team's current bowling attack? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Xmg9hdC7i0 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020

New Zealand and Pakistan will battle it out in three T20Is and two Test matches. The first T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on December 18. The first Test match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, from December 26.

