ICC Worried About Rise In COVID-19 Cases Across India, Puts T20 World Cup In Doubt

The timeline of the ICC T20 World Cup may be in jeopardy as India coronavirus cases continue to increase. In the last 24 hours, India reported over 17,000 new cases. The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in India in September 2020 but was rescheduled for this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ICC has highlighted that the T20 World Cup will now depend upon how BCCI conduct IPL 2021.

The ICC has warned that the T20 World Cup in India may not go ahead as planned due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said that the current situation makes it difficult for even two teams to compete in a bilateral series, let alone 16 teams. "Getting 16 teams from different countries with their quarantine protocols, with their risk factors….getting them into the country, then making sure the tournament happens and making sure that the players can then get back to their respective countries is a difficult task," highlighted Sawhney.

T20 World Cup to depend upon how BCCI conduct IPL 2021

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being postponed last week due to seven members testing positive for COVID-19, ICC will now shift focus to how BCCI conduct IPL 2021 before they can take a call for the T20 World Cup. Sawney further stated, "How India will host the Indian Premier League will be a key factor in deciding and planning the T20 World Cup in India." However, hosting the ICC T20 World Cup will be far more difficult as twice as many teams are going to compete in this competition as compared to the IPL.

IPL schedule

As per the IPL schedule announced by the BCCI on Sunday, IPL 2021 is set to begin on April 9 with the final scheduled for May 30. In the tournament opener, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. As things stand, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are the other venues that will host IPL 2021.

Uncertainty highest over Mumbai venue for IPL 2021

Mumbai has seen a major surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. Furthermore, Thane has gone under lockdown till March 31 as the COVID-19 situation deteriorates in the district. As a result, BCCI is considering a change in venue as Maharashtra reported 9,927 new cases in the last 24 hours.