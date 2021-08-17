ICC WTC 2021-2023 Points Table: Where Does India Stand After Lord's Victory? Check Details

Team India scripted a historic win in the second Test match that was contested at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's with an emphatic 151-run win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

The entire day belonged to the Indian bowlers. While they did the job with the ball in hand, the frontline bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami starred with the bat as well to revive the Indian innings which made this victory possible.

After the Indian team's famous win in the Lord's Test, here's how they have made progress in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-2023 points table.

ICC WTC 2021-2023 points table

Team India registered their first points in the ICC WTC 2021-2023 points table with a spectacular performance at Lord's on Monday. In fact, Virat Kohli & Co. currently occupy the top spot in the WTC points table with 14 points and a 116.67 PCT (Percentage of points), England find themselves at the third spot with just two points to their tally and a PCT of 16.67.

Meanwhile, the West Indies have taken the second position for now. The Windies have collected 12 points with a PCT of exactly 100 courtesy of a valiant batting performance from tail-ender Kemar Roach in the recently-concluded West Indies vs Pakistan first Test match in Jamaica on Sunday which went right down to the wire.

England vs India: Kohli & Co. outclass the hosts on Day 5 of Lord's Test

Day 5 began on a horrendous note for India as they lost their last recognised batsman Rishabh Pant when he was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Ollie Robinson early on. However, the tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah helped the visitors stage a remarkable comeback despite the English bowlers resorting to bouncer barrage.

Shami scored a vital half-century (56*) and Bumrah played a great supporting knock of 34*. The duo added an unbeaten 89 run-stand for the ninth-wicket before Kohli declared the Indian innings thereby setting the hosts a stiff target of 272 runs.

England in reply were reduced to 1/2 as both their openers were dismissed within the first two overs. The onus was on skipper Joe Root to save the Test match for his team and he tried his level best to keep England in the contest but that was not to be as he was dismissed for 33 when Bumrah an induced an outside edge from his bat with his opposite number Virat Kohli completing a simple catch at first slip.

Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler then scored a vital 25 but found no support from the middle and lower order as the Indian bowlers proved to be too good for them. In the end, Mohammed Siraj castled the number 11 batsman James Anderson as England were skittled for just 120 with more than eight overs left in the day's play.