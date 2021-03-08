ICC WTC Final To Be Contested At Ageas Bowl In Southampton, BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla Confirms

India and New Zealand will be locking horns in the ICC World Test Championship final come June. However, it has now been confirmed that the 'Mecca of Cricket' i.e. Lord's will not be hosting the one-off Test match but it will be contested at a different venue.

'The final will be played in Southampton': Rajiv Shukla

Speaking to ANI, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla confirmed the development. "Yes, the final will be played in Southampton keeping an eye on the COVID situation," he said.

The summit clash will be played from June 18 to 22 with June 23 kept as the reserve day.

READ: VVS Laxman Decodes The Qualities That Make Veteran Offie Ravichandran Ashwin 'intelligent'

What will happen if the WTC final ends in a draw?

While India now sits on top of the World Test Championship points table with 520 points, it does not mean that they will be awarded the title if the match ends in a draw. New Zealand holds the second spot on the table with 420 points. In case the final match ends in a draw, no tie-breaker will take place in the World Test Championship finale and the title will be shared by both finalists.

However, if the game is not completed within 5 days due to the weather, there is a provision of a reserve day. The reserve day will only come into the picture if there is a loss in the net playing time. The net playing time refers to the standard game time set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is set at 30 hours of play (six hours per day). The reserve day comes into play only if the regulation time has not been fulfilled.

READ: Virender Sehwag Has Fun At Sachin Tendulkar's Expense, Gets A Taste Of His Own Medicine

Who will have the last laugh?

Both teams will be looking to gain dominance in the longest format of the game by winning the biggest prize in Test cricket. While India will be eager to avenge their heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss, the Black Caps on the other hand will be hoping to make amends by winning a major silverware for the first time in 21 years. The Kiwis had made it to the deciders of the previous two editions of the World Cup (2015 & 2019) but could not succeed in going all the way. In fact, they had agonizingly fallen short in the 2019 edition where both England and New Zealand were tied at the identical score of 241 after regulation time as the English team eventually went on to left their maiden World Cup trophy due to an infamous boundary count rule.

READ: Sourav Ganguly Reveals How He Had To Elevate Himself To Bat By Heeding Sachin's Advice

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.