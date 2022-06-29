ICC WTC Points Table: How Can Team India Qualify For World Test Championship Finals?

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against England in the fifth Test match of last year’s five-match series, at the Edgbaston Stadium, starting from July 1. India currently have a 2-1 lead in the series and have a strong chance of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, for the second time in a row. India finished the 2019-21 cycle of the ICC WTC as the runners-up after losing to New Zealand in the final.

India sits third in the ICC World Test Championship points table

The Indian team is currently placed third on the World Test Championship points table, with a points percentage of 58.33 and 77 points to their credit. They have won six matches, drew four games, and faced defeat on three occasions, after playing four series in the ongoing cycle. At the same time, India have been also penalized three points for maintaining slow over rates.

How can India qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final?

If India defeat England in the fifth Test match, they will receive a huge boost in the percentage points, as they will gain the maximum points. While India currently have a points percentage of 58.33, Australia leads the standings with 75%, while the Proteas side sit second with 71.43%. However, even a draw will provide India with the chance to qualify, as they will end up winning the series by 2-1.

Scenarios surrounding India's qualification for the World Test Championship final-

Following the fifth Test against England, India are scheduled to travel for a two-match Test series, while they host Australia in a four-match Test series later this year

Once India trounces Bangladesh, a 4-0 or 3-1 win against Australia will give India to be in touching distance with the top two in the standings, Australia and South Africa

The Aussies are scheduled to lock horns against Afghanistan in a one-off Test series, followed by a two-match series against West Indies and four-match series against India

Australia is currently in the middle of its tour to Sri Lanka, and are scheduled to play two matches in the coming weeks

South Africa will face England in a three-Test series, followed by a two-game series against West Indies, before they face Australia in a three-match series

Although India’s schedule after the Australia series is not yet decided, they are most likely to tour New Zealand for a Test series in January or February next year. Having said that, India stands the chance of qualifying for their second ICC WTC final appearance in a row if they defeat England and deliver in the next two series as well. While the 5th Test against England gets underway on July 1, the Indian team will certainly have this on their mind.

