ICC WTC Rankings: England Only 30 Points Behind 2nd Ranked Australia After Manchester Win

England have made great strides in the ICC World Test Championship table after winning their last three Test matches on the trot. Joe Root’s men won the Wisden Trophy against West Indies 2-1 recently and their latest victory in the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series got them closer to the summit of the ICC WTC rankings. England are now just 30 points behind second-placed Australia in the ICC WTC rankings and could go ahead of their arch-rivals by the end of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series.

England vs Pakistan 2020 series 1st Test summary

The first match between England and Pakistan was a joy to watch for many cricket lovers since it often was seen trending on social media. The match featured everything, from great bowling to tremendous batting performances. Pakistan looked like the side that will most likely emerge victorious out of the first Test, but England showed great grit and determination to win the match and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match England vs Pakistan 2020 series.

Despite starting the second innings with a 100+ run lead over England, Pakistani batsmen couldn’t capitalize on the occasion, with their poor batting performance ultimately setting a target of 277 for England. However, the Pakistani bowlers gave a good account of themselves, reducing the hosts to 117-5. But a 139-run stand between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler was enough to stitch together a comeback, with England ultimately winning the first Test by three wickets to take the series lead.

Highest run-scorers in the World Test Championship so far 📈



Babar Azam leads the batting average charts, while Joe Root has a chance to break into the top three!



How excited are you for the remainder of the #ENGvPAK series? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iJhBw1WapA — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2020

World Test Championship points update

With their third consecutive win in the ICC World Test Championship, England closed the gap to second placed Australia in the ICC WTC rankings. India tops the ICC WTC rankings with 360 points, with Australia at the second spot with 296 points. Courtesy of their victory in the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Joe Root’s men moved further away from New Zealand in fourth place and closer to Australia with 266 points. England will have a chance to claim the second place in the World Test Championship, provided they can win the series against Pakistan.

Pakistan on the other hand, are still placed fifth in the ICC WTC rankings. Azhar Ali’s men have 140 points on the board and will be looking to win the next two matches of the series as they aim to overtake Kane Williamson’s men in the World Test Championship. The bottom of the ICC WTC rankings is rounded out by Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh at the bottom four positions respectively.

Image Courtesy: twitter/icc