ICC's Latest Ruling Will Have A Major Impact On New Cycle Of World Test Championship

The World Test Championship is a league competition for Test cricket run by the International Cricket Council. It started in 2019 and is the premier championship for red-ball cricket. The current champions are Australia, who won the 2021–2023 edition by defeating India in the final. The championship is contested by the top nine Test teams, who play six series each - three at home and three away. The teams are ranked based on their points, with the top two teams qualifying for the final. The final is a one-off match, played over five days.

The ICC has made changes to its over-rate sanctions

Players will be fined 5% for every over that falls short

No penalty will be imposed if the team is bowled out before 80 overs

The ICC has made changes to the over-rate sanctions in Test cricket. The new rules will be applied from the start of the current World Test Championship cycle.

Under the new rules, players will be fined 5% of their match fee for every over that falls short, with a maximum penalty of 50%. However, if a team is bowled out before the 80-over mark and the new ball is not yet due, no over-rate penalty will be imposed. This is a change from the previous rule, which set the threshold at 60 overs.

“The ICC World Test Championship has injected renewed energy into Test cricket giving it compelling context. In the last edition we only had 12 draws in 69 matches, and we want to ensure that trend continues whilst we’re giving fans the best value for money and keeping over-rates up," ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Chair Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying to the ICC.

“The Men’s Cricket Committee felt strongly that over-rate penalties in the form of WTC points deductions should remain but recommended that players should not have 100% of their match fee at risk. We believe this provides a balance between maintaining over-rates and ensuring we are not deterring players from playing Test cricket," he added.

WTC 2023 Final was also not prone to fines

In the recent WTC Final held at The Oval, both Australia and India faced significant fines for slow over rates. India had their entire match fees deducted for their slow over rate, while Australia had 80% of their match fees docked. It should be noted that India's innings did not last for 80 overs on both occasions during the Test.

The new rules are designed to strike a balance between ensuring that over rates are maintained and ensuring that players are fairly compensated. The 5% fine is a relatively small amount, but it should be enough to discourage teams from bowling slowly. The new threshold of 80 overs also takes into account the fact that some Test innings can be very short.

