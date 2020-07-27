ICC's ODI Super League: All You Need To Know About The 2023 Men's WC Qualifying Event

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday officially announced the inaugural ODI Super League with England vs Ireland ODI series becoming the first series which will be played under the new ODI Super League event. The ODI Super League event will be played to determine qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

ODI Super League: About England vs Ireland ODI series

The upcoming England vs Ireland ODI series was originally scheduled in September 2020, but the series was rearranged due to the ongoing global pandemic. All the three England vs Ireland ODI series will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 30, August 1 and 4 respectively. All three will be Day-Night matches and will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.

How does ICC's new ODI Super League format work

The ICC ODI Super League will be a 13-nation league, with World Cup hosts India and the next seven highest-placed teams automatically qualifying for the 2023 edition. For the bottom five, though, their World Cup dreams won't be over. They, along with five Associate sides, will participate in the ODI World Cup Qualifiers, which will then decide the final two entrants to the 10-team World Cup.

The ICC CWC Super League, which will add context to ODI series and help determine qualification for the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup 2023, gets under way with the #ENGvIRE series.



Details 👉 https://t.co/x0D6u1ACxA pic.twitter.com/FBFtgSJVbo — ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2020

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, each team will earn ten points for a win, five points for a tie or no result or abandonment, and zero points for a loss. The sides will be ranked according to total points earned across the eight series. Each side will be playing four home and four away three-match series, which means they will be playing a total of 24 matches during the course of the league which will ensure the team will get a chance to face a variety of oppositions, venues and equal home advantage.

ICC's statement on the ODI Super League

ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice said that the decision to move the World Cup back to late 2023 has given ICC more time to schedule any games lost due to COVID-19 and preserve the integrity of the qualification process, meaning it will be decided on the field of play, which is important.

The 2023 World Cup postponed news was no major surprise since the dates for the two T20 World Cups had to be adjusted after the current edition of the major tournament was postponed due to COVID-19. While the BCCI decided to hold the IPL 2020 in place of World T20 in the current window, the tournament has now been scheduled between October-November 2021.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET IRELAND / TWITTER)