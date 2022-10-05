'Ice Cream With Dal Chawal': Virat Kohli Reveals India Teammate With Bizarre Food Habit

Former India skipper Virat Kohli recently revealed a bizarre food habit of his teammate, Wriddhiman Saha. Kohli, while speaking in a promotional video for 'One 8 Commune', recalled an incident where he saw Saha eating butter chicken and roti with world-renowned Indian sweet Rasagulla. Kohli stated that he noticed Saha taking two-three bites of roti and salad before eating the entire rasagulla. Kohli also revealed that he once saw Saha eating ice cream with dal-chawal.

"If I've seen anyone try unique combination while eating then it is Wriddhiman Saha. I once noticed his plate, which had butter chicken, roti, salad and there was a rasgulla kept as well. I saw he took two three bites of roti and salad and gulped the entire rasgulla. So I asked him ‘Wriddhi what are you doing?' He said this is how he usually eats, there were times when I saw him eat ice-cream with dal chawal. He eats them together, like two bites of rice and then ice-cream," Kohli said in the video.

Kohli's recent performances

Kohli was last seen in action during the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls in the game to help his side post a mammoth total on the board. Prior to coming into the series, Kohli smashed a spectacular 69 runs against Australia to guide his side to a series win. Thanks to Kohli's performance, India won the three-match contest against the Kangaroos 2-1.

Virat Kohli breaks Ricky Ponting's record

Kohli recently broke the record of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-highest number of international centuries to his name. Kohli broke the record during a match against Afghanistan at the recently-concluded Asia Cup. He scored his first T20I century in the game and also took his overall tally to 71 international hundreds. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off just 66 balls in the match against Afghanistan.

Image: Hotstar