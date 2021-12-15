Iceland Cricket Has Hilarious Take On Its ICC Recognition In Future; 'Harder Than Oval'

On Tuesday, Iceland Cricket took to social media to express its desire to become a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Iceland Cricket remarked in a humorous tweet that when they finally gain international status, they would definitely have the most difficult name to pronounce even if they don't have the nicest primary stadium.

Along with the tweet, Iceland Cricket also published the country's national map, which shows the names of several locations in the Norse language.

When we eventually get international status from @ICC, we definitely won't have the best main stadium. However, we will have the hardest place to pronounce, we guarantee you that. Here are a few of our options for our First Test circa 2035. A bit harder to say than The Oval.... pic.twitter.com/BNBK1Hdn4y — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 13, 2021

Iceland Cricket's hilarious Twitter presence

Despite the fact that Iceland Cricket is not yet a full member of the ICC, it never fails to keep posting about global cricketing affairs. There are multiple incidents of Iceland Cricket having a go at cricketers of past and present. Last year, West Indies legend Chris Gayle was brutally trolled by Iceland Cricket after the explosive batter urged fans to keep watching the IPL despite him not being part of the tournament anymore.

Iceland Cricket trolled Gayle for undermining the IPL as well as other players who are still playing in the competition. Here's a look at the Iceland Cricket tweet.

Dear India. I know it’s hard, but please at least try and show an interest in massively popular and successful tournament you’ve created, even though I am not playing in it this week. There are probably some other players worth watching. Maybe. https://t.co/PQqRjtI78w — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 2, 2020

In October the same year, Iceland Cricket mocked former Australian captain Rincky Paontim on mankading. Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle came up with a sarcastic response to counter Ricky Ponting's definition of 'Spirit of Cricket'. Iceland Cricket shared a photo of MS Dhoni stumping AB de Villiers in one of the IPL matches from the previous edition of the tournament.

Iceland Cricket termed MS Dhoni as ‘unsporting’ as the former Indian captain didn’t give the batsman a warning before effecting the stumping.

“This is so unsporting of MS Dhoni. He does it all the time. The batsman only came out of his crease by a short margin and he didn’t mean to. Dhoni should be giving the batsman a warning and then let him carry on batting.” — Ricky Ponting pic.twitter.com/fMBZ3tYPda — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 6, 2020

Cricket is gradually gaining popularity in the Nordic country, where the sport is thought to have first been played in the twentieth century. Iceland Cricket is currently not a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), but it hopes to join the European Cricket Council (ECC), which would allow the board to become an associate member in the future.

Iceland's first national team was founded in 2008, and the country's first unofficial international match was played in 2018 against Switzerland. The game took place at Weybridge, Surrey in England.

