Iceland Cricket Posts 'fielding' World XI From Last 25 Years; Two Indian Make The Cut

Iceland Cricket's official social media handle has come out with their World XI based on fielding prowess over the last 25 years. It also included two Indian players, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. The two have been sensational fielders for Team India as well as their Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings so it is not surprising to see them included in this prestigious list.

They included some of the greatest players the game of cricket has seen including AB de Villiers, Shane Warne and Jonty Rhodes. And they included Jacques Kallis, who they called the second-best all-rounder, on the bench as a sub and the "drinks waiter". Their pacers were Trent Boult and James Anderson, while De Villiers was the wicketkeeper. Warne was picked as the spinner while of course, Jadeja can also be lethal with the ball.

Raina has been sensational as a fielder, just look at his ODI fielding stats, he has 102 dismissals in 226 matches. In 78 T20I matches, he has 42 catches. In Test cricket, he has played 18 matches and taken a stunning 23 dismissals. So a total of 167 catches in 332 matches.

Jadeja, the other Indian included in the list has always been sensational when fielding as he lets very few runs past him. In 168 ODI matches for India, he has taken 60 catches. He has taken another 22 catches in 55 T20I matches. And also has 39 dismissals in 57 matches. His total is 121 catches in 280 international matches for Team India.

A World XI from the last 25 years based just on fielding prowess. We thought it fun to drop the 2nd best ever all-rounder to the subs bench.



H Gibbs

F du Plessis

R Ponting

M Waugh

J Rhodes

S Raina

AB De Villiers (wk)

R Jadeja

S Warne

T Boult

J Anderson



Drinks waiter: J Kallis — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 27, 2022

CSK drop Raina, choose Jadeja as first pick

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chose to pick Ravindra Jadeja for Rs 16 crore as their first pick but did not retain Raina. Their other three picks were MS Dhoni for Rs 12 crore, Moeen Ali for INR 8 crore and Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 6 crore. It does come as a bit of a surprise to see Raina dropped as he has been so loyal to CSK. He has also been a very vital player for them whenever required.