Iceland Cricket Puts Babar Azam As 'Drinks Boy' In All-time Pakistan XI, Tweet Goes Viral

Days after mocking PCB for using flat pitches during the test series against England, Iceland cricket has taken a fresh dig at Pakistan cricket board in which they have announced 'Pakistani ODI team of all time' from their twitter handle.

The tweet has now gone viral as they have left out current Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam from top XI and included him along with Mohammed Hafeez and Shoib Malik as 'Drink boys'. Check out the viral tweet.

Today we announce our Pakistani ODI team of all time:



S Anwar

Z Abbas

I Ul Haq

J Miandad

M Yousuf

I Khan (c)

S Afridi

M Khan (WK)

W Akram

W Younas

S Mushtaq



Drinks boys: B Azam, M Hafeez and Shoaib Malik — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 8, 2023

This is not the first time that Iceland cricket has taken a dig at PCB, earlier also they took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as they suffered a humiliating 0-3 whitewash in the just-concluded home Test series against England. The Three Lions emerged victorious in the third and final Test at Karachi by eight wickets.

Message to @TheRealPCB, we are happy to come and tour Pakistan and lose 3-0, getting chopped up and sugared like marmalade. Just letting you know in the interests of balance. And we will score at 0.7 not 7.0 an over. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 19, 2022

Pakistan's tough run at home soil

Pakistan recently played a 2 match test series against New Zealand in which both the tests ended in a draw. Their red-ball performances were absolutely disastrous as lost two consecutive test series against England and Australia at home soil before New Zealand series.

They had gone down to Australia 0-1 in the home series in March before getting steamrolled by a spirited English unit 0-3. While the Aussies had toured Pakistan after a long gap of 24 years, the Three Lions had visited the country for the first time in 17 years and therefore, questions will be raised on Pakistan's Test cricketing standards.

They have now gone eight Tests at home without a win, which put paid to their hopes of making the World Test Championship final, and Babar conceded this was not how he expected the season to unfold. The pitches used for the series against England and New Zealand also drew flak for being too batter-friendly and Babar said it did not help their cause either.

Pakistan's bowling unit particularly suffered. Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi remains sidelined with a knee injury, while fellow quick Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah missed the bulk of the series against England with niggles.