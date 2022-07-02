Indian batter Rishabh Pant played an exceptional knock to help his side recover from a shaky start on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against England on Friday. Pant, who came to bat at No. 6, scored a mind-boggling 146 off just 111 balls, including 19 boundaries and four sixes. India had lost five wickets for 98 runs and were looking in trouble before Pant forged a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to help India gain an advantage over the hosts. The partnership took India from 98-5 to 320-6.

The whole world took notice of Pant's amazing inning as they turned to social media to heap praise on the 25-year-old. Meanwhile, Iceland Cricket started a petition on Twitter seeking to add the word "Pantastic" to the list of adjectives in the Oxford English dictionary. The post has garnered nearly 8,000 likes on the micro-blogging platform since being shared a few hours ago. "Petition to add the word Pantastic to the list of adjectives in the Oxford English dictionary," Iceland Cricket wrote on Twitter.

As far as the match is concerned, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara opened the batting for India. The duo scored 27 runs between them before Gill was dismissed by James Anderson for 17 off 24 balls. Pujara was the next batter to go after being removed by Anderson for 13 off 46 balls. Hanuma Vihari was trapped LBW by Matthew Potts for 20 off 53 balls.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed in an unfortunate manner after he failed to decide whether to leave the ball or play it. He was sent back by Potts for 11 off 19 balls. Shreyas Iyer was looking good before being dismissed by Anderson for 15 off 11 balls. Pant and Jadeja then forged a partnership of 222 runs off 239 balls. Pant was dismissed by Joe Root towards the end of the third session, however, he had already done his job by then. Jadeja is still batting in the middle at 83 off 163 balls and will resume India's first innings on Day 2.

England vs India 5th Test: Playing XIs

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c).

Image: BCCI/Twitter