Iceland Cricket Takes A Hilarious Dig At Cricket Australia, Terms It 'toxic Ammunition'

Iceland Cricket most oftenly uses its social media account to take interesting digs at the cricketing nations and also towards the cricket matches happening all around the globe. In the recent tweet, Iceland Cricket took a dig at the Australian Cricket Team who are touring India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning this Thursday.

Iceland Cricket commented on the Australian Cricket Team’s remark on Indian pitches and suggested the Indian Team to pick one batsman from their team who can survive hundreds of appeals on the spinning Indian tracks and can also give a strong reply to the Australian Cricket Team on their recent on field altercations.

Iceland Cricket said: 'India should pick the main character'

Iceland Cricket tweeted, "Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the Bíó Paradís cinema in Reykjavík. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies."

Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the Bíó Paradís cinema in Reykjavík. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 5, 2023

The Australian Cricket Team arrived in Bengaluru for the upcoming series against India last week. Instead of playing a tour game ahead of the series Australia are doing a 4 day practice camp at the KSCA ground in Alur. The Australian players are also trying various plans to counter India's spin bowling attack as they recently practised against a Baroda Ranji bowler Mahesh Pithiya in the nets. It is believed that Pithiya bowls the same as Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Australian Cricket Team have also given many remarks regarding the Indian pitches in the past. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Team India and Australia will start from 9th February in Nagpur.