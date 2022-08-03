Iceland Cricket has taken a massive sly dig at England Cricket after they made their decision to tour Pakistan after 17 years. Last year, the England Cricket Board (ECB) cancelled both their men's and women's tours to Pakistan, citing concerns over 'mental and physical wellbeing.'

Iceland Cricket's latest post comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the schedule of England's tour to their nation. The England cricket team will compete in seven T20Is from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore. Following the seven T20Is, they will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup before returning to Pakistan for three Tests in December.

Iceland Cricket takes sly dig at England Cricket

Taking to Twitter, Iceland Cricket hilariously wrote that all fans should reserve their accommodation based on 'pay on arrival with a cancellation option up to the day before the game' as 'these days, a tour is not a tour until it's a tour.' Iceland Cricket are hinting at last-minute cancellations of tours, something that happened last year when England Cricket suddenly cancelled their tour to Pakistan.

All fans should reserve accommodation based on 'pay on arrival' with a cancellation option up to the day before the game. These days, a tour is not a tour until it's a tour. https://t.co/Hv9esLC7IE — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) August 2, 2022

England tour of Pakistan confirmed in September & December

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement on August 2 to confirm that England will travel to their country to play seven T20Is in September-October and three Tests in December. The statement read,

"England will play seven T20Is from 20 September to 2 October in Karachi and Lahore in what will be their first visit of the country in 17 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today. The National Stadium will host the matches on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September, before the action will shift to the cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining three matches will be played on 28 and 30 September and 2 October. All matches will start at 19:30 PKT.

The seven T20Is will be part of the first leg of England’s tour of Pakistan and they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December. The T20I series against the second-ranked side will launch Pakistan’s bumper international season."