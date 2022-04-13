Iceland Cricket's All-time Indian Test Team Angers Fans; Here's The Reason Behind It

The Iceland Cricket's social media team drew the wrath of cricket enthusiasts on Tuesday by announcing the best-ever Indian Test squad. Iceland Cricket chose Indian ace cricketer Virat Kohli as the 12th man in their all-time Indian Test XI, which enraged fans all over the world. Kohli remains the most successful captain to have ever led the Indian team in the longest format of the game. Iceland Cricket, however, thought otherwise, and left the 33-year-old off of their all-time Test XI, instead assigning him to the role of 12th man.

Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and other legends were nominated to Iceland Cricket's all-time Indian XI. Current Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were also included in the list. However, the absence of Kohli in the starting XI was enough to enrage supporters, who took to the comments section of the post to chastise Iceland Cricket. Here's how netizens reacted to the post from Iceland Cricket.

Iceland Cricket's all-time Indian Test XI:

1. Sunil Gavaskar, 2. Virender Sehwag, 3. Rahul Dravid (captain), 4. Sachin Tendulkar, 5. Vijay Hazare, 6. MS Dhoni (wk), 7. Kapil Dev, 8. Ravichandran Ashwin, 9. Anil Kumble, 10. Javagal Srinath, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

12th man: Virat Kohli 13th man: BS Chandrasekhar 14th man: Ravindra Jadeja 15th man: Zahir Khan 16th man: VVS Laxman 17th man: Harbhajan Singh.

Resuming our series on best ever XIs, today it's the Indian Test team:



Gavaskar

Sehwag

Dravid (c)

Tendulkar

Hazare

MS Dhoni (w)

Kapil Dev

Ashwin

Kumble

Srinath

Bumrah



12th man: Kohli

13th man: Chandrasekhar

14th man: Jadeja

15th man: Z Khan

16th man: Laxman

17th man: H Singh — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) April 11, 2022

Kohli is hands down the most successful Test captain India has ever had. Under Kohli's captaincy, India played a total of 68 Test matches of which the side won 40, drew 11, and lost just 17 games. It was Kohli who led the Indian side to its maiden Test series victory in Australia in 2018. Kohli also won a Test series in Sri Lanka and West Indies. Earlier last year, Kohli guided the Indian side to secure a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series against England and put India on the cusp of recording a Test series win on British soil for the first in several years.

Image: BCCI/Twitter/@IcelandCricket