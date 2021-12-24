Iceland Cricket's 'If R Ashwin Had Been Born In Sri Lanka..' Post Goes Viral; See It Here

A few days after R Ashwin responded to legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's praises of him, Iceland Cricket put up an interesting post regarding the two on their social media handle.

The cricketing association suggested that if the likes of Ashwin and Don Bradman were born in an unpopular cricketing nation, then they may not have achieved the same milestones as they have done today. Netizens seem to be fascinated with the post as within a few hours, it has reached over 880 retweets and 6,640 likes.

Iceland Cricket's post on R Ashwin and Don Bradman

In the post below, Iceland Cricket compares how the lives of R Ashwin and Don Bradman would have been different if they were born in different countries. For example, they believe that if Ashwin was born in Sri Lanka, who is known to produce legendary spinners, he may have achieved as many wickets as legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.

Similarly, if Bradman was born in Iceland, which may not be known to produce the best cricketers, he may not have scored any international runs. Instead, cricketers may have adopted fishing, an activity that is extremely famous in Iceland.

Context and luck is everything in life. If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka, he would probably end his career with as many wickets as Muralitharan. If Don Bradman had been born in Iceland, he'd have scored no international runs and been a below par fisherman. That's life. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 24, 2021

Netizens react to Iceland Cricket's post

Several netizens took to their Twitter handles to give their own interesting predictions of how cricketers would have performed differently if they were born elsewhere.

If virat kohli Was born in nz Or England he would still continue as captain. — 𝓹𝓻𝓪𝓳𝔀𝓪𝓵 (@prajwal77777777) December 24, 2021

If ABD was born In India he would probably get more hype than other cricket players pic.twitter.com/XF0ooDcFpb — Sherlòck🥤#ThankYouAB (@The_Savage_V) December 24, 2021

If Don was born a South African, he would Kolpak and then start playing for Eng and would score at 99.94 against the Aussies. — Scott Richards (@cricketrscott) December 24, 2021

If Ashwin was born in England he would be an 80mph swing bowler — Matt Davies (@mattlloyddavies) December 24, 2021

If warner had been born in India he would have been called the greatest opener with same stats — Aryan (@Aryan91517546) December 24, 2021

R Ashwin responds to Muttiah Muralitharan's praises

After Muttiah Muralitharan praised R Ashwin by stating that he may be the only bowler that claims 800 wickets, the Indian spinner said on his official YouTube channel, "Firstly, I thank Murali Anna (Muttiah Muralitharan) for such a statement. He has mentioned it to me as well a few times. Once when I was injured he called me up and said listen, I too had a similar injury, so take care of yourself. If you don't take care of it immediately with full attention, you might find it recurring. So we've had a good connect; he is a really nice human being.

The 35-year old then added that it is important to take it one moment at a time and not get too far ahead of himself. "So if he has said so, I am really thankful, but the goal of 800 is so far from reach. I know all of you have this hope that I do reach that mark, but it is too far. Let's try to take it one step at a time, one wicket at a time and that is how I am looking at things," added Ashwin.

Having picked 427 wickets in 81 Test matches, Ashwin undoubtedly has a long way to go if he is to break Muralitharan's staggering record of 800 wickets in the format. Meanwhile, Shane Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker with 708 wickets. The two spinners are the only bowlers to have picked over 700 Test wickets.