ICV Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Vienna Live

Indian Cricket Club Vienna (ICV) will face Salzburg Cricket Club (SAL) in the 3rd league match of the ECS T10 Vienna tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Monday, August 17 at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ICV vs SAL Dream11 prediction, ICV vs SAL Dream11 team and ICV vs SAL Dream11 top picks.

Also read: PAK CC Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Vienna Live

ICV vs SAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Indian Cricket Club Vienna (ICV) played a great match against Vienna Afghan CC but eventually came up short by 5 runs. The match against SAL is the second match of the day for ICV and they will be looking to bounce back with a win. Q Utmanzai and skipper K Joshi will be key for ICV. On the other hand, SAL will be playing their first match with a view to doing it with aplomb.

Also read: Incredible MS Dhoni, Amazing Raina! Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Retirement Tribute

ICV vs SAL Dream11 prediction: Squads for ICV vs SAL Dream11 team

ICV vs SAL Dream11 prediction: ICV squad

Mehar Cheema, Sumit Dhir, Kunal Joshi, Mani Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Toni Sain, Kumud Jha, Avtar Singh, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Satish Kaul, Sunny Bains, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra, Qadargul Utmanzai, Sumer Shergill

Also read: IPL 2020: Patanjali To Bid For Title Sponsorship Only On THIS One Bizarre Condition

ICV vs SAL Dream11 prediction: SAL squad

Abrar Bilal, Rizwan Javeed, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zeeshan Goraya, Saad Cheema, Abbas Ahmadzai, Shahbaz Muhammad, Gondal Naveed, Mubashar Syed, Klair Kailash, Nisar Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed, Liaqat Muhammad, Mirza Ahsan, Abdul Rouf, Zahid Khan, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Atif Mehmood, Nadeem Akhter

Also read: MS Dhoni Can Play For CSK As Long As He Wants? N Srinivasan Talks About 'Thala's' Future

ICV vs SAL Dream11 top picks

Kunal Joshi

Zeeshan Goraya

Ahmad Ghani

Rahmanullah Pachyan

ICV vs SAL Dream11 team

ICV vs SAL Dream11 top prediction

As per our ICV vs SAL Dream11 prediction, ICV will start as favourites to win the match, albeit marginally.

Note: The ICV vs SAL Dream11 prediction, ICV vs SAL Dream11 top picks and ICV vs SAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ICV vs SAL Dream11 prediction and ICV vs SAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: European Cricket