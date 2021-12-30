'Idhar Se Daal, Out Karenge Isko': When Kohli Urged Bumrah To Shift His Line Of Attack

The first Test match between India and South Africa is currently underway in Centurion, where Virat Kohli & Co. are in a commanding position right now and are looking favourites to win the game. On Wednesday, during the final innings of the match, the stump mic caught Kohli requesting Bumrah to shift his line of attack to offside and go around the wicket to South African skipper Dean Elgar. "Jassi, idhar se daal, out karenge isko," Kohli was heard telling Bumrah while pointing at the crack on the crease.

The incident took place after Bumrah was done bowling his second over of the final innings. As Bumrah was about to walk back to his fielding position, Kohli shouted at the Indian pacer, showing him the crack on the crease and saying, "next time bowl in this line, it's [crack] here. It's in his eye line". The next over saw Bumrah change his line of attack to offside as he started going around the wicket to Elgar. Bumrah has been one of the most reliable bowlers for Kohli in the ongoing match. The right-arm pacer has picked two wickets in the final innings, including that of Rassie van der Dussen and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

As far as the match is concerned, India posted a total of 327 runs in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant 123-run knock from KL Rahul. Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane also contributed by making 60, 35, and 48 runs, respectively. Lungi Ngidi picked six wickets for South Africa, while Kagiso Rabada picked three to his name. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for just 197 runs on the board. Temba Bavuma top-scored for the home side with his 103-ball 52 runs, followed by Quinton de Kock, who scored 34 off 63 balls.

India then scored 174 runs in the third innings to post a target of 305 runs for the Proteas to win the first Test. South Africa have already lost four wickets for 94 runs on the board. Skipper Dean Elgar is still intact in the middle is currently batting at a score of 52 runs. Elgar will be joined by a new batter when the play starts on Day 5 as his partner Keshav Maharaj had to depart on the last ball of the day on Day 4 after being clean bowled by Bumrah. While India require six more wickets to win the game, South Africa need 211 runs to end the match in their favour.

Image: BCCI/Twitter