"If Any Negative Thoughts Come..': Steve Smith On Facing His Biggest Rival In Test Cricket

Australia batsman Steve Smith continued his brilliance with the bat against Team India in the World Test Championship 2023 Final and slammed a stellar hundred. The mighty Aussies under Pat Cummins after clinching the ultimate Test are now all set to face the English challenge in The Ashes. The Aussies will look continue their dominance in the world's oldest cricket rivalry and reatain the prestigious 'urn'.

Australia will face England in The Ashes from June 16, 2023

The Aussie outfit defeated India in the WTC 2023 Final by 209 runs

Pat Cummins and Co. are the defending champions of The Ashes

Steve Smith-Stuart Broad rivalry

Steve Smith slammed a brilliant hundred against Team India in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 and was one of the major reasons for Australia's victory. Smith is known for his unorthodox batting style and has also scored heavily with the bat in all parts of the world. The right-handed Aussie batter will now look forward to continue his dream run against England in the upcoming Ashes.

Steve Smith, however, will be willing to improve his record against England veteran Stuart Broad. Broad has dismissed Smith for the most number of times in Test cricket. In 44 innings, the right-arm fast bowler has dismissed Steve 8 times.

Stuart Broad is one of the English greats and is also among the top ten highest wicket-takers in the game's longest format. Broad has taken 582 wickets in the 162 Tests he has played till now and the tally rises up to over 1000 if we add the wickets taken by his partner James Anderson.

Steve Smith opens up on his preparations for The Ashes

Besides all the rivalries and records, Steve Smith who recently appeared on the 'Legends of the Ashes' podcast, spoke about his preparations for The Ashes and also how he is gearing up for the much talked about 'Stuart Broad' challenge.

I do a lot of visualisation when I need to sleep. During the Ashes I was thinking Stuart Broad running towards me with three slips, point, mid-off, seeing that my options to score, what are they, how does he want to get me out. All positive things. [If] any negative thoughts come, I let them go as quickly as possible.

However, despite Stuart Broad's brilliant record in The Ashes, Steve Smith will be one of the biggest threats for the English team. Smith has already scored seven hundreds in England and was also the highest scorer in the last edition of The Ashes played on English soil in 2019.