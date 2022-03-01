'If FIFA Can Expel Russia, What Stopped ICC From Expelling Pakistan?': Abhishek Singhvi

Taking to the decision of the global international governing body of association football, futsal and beach soccer FIFA to ban Russia from further taking part in global football events until further notice, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi has questioned the ICC and its approach against Pakistan and questioned as to what stopped the global cricketing body from expelling Pakistan for Kargil, 26/11 and the more recent events such as the Pulwama terror attacks.

If FIFA can expel Russia from the 2022 football World Cup, what was stopping the ICC from expelling Pakistan for Kargil, 26/11 & more recent events? — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 1, 2022

The state apparatus of Pakistan has been harbouring terrorists who carry out terrorism against India and its neighbouring countries. The ICC has never placed any sanctions on Pakistan while FIFA and UEFA on the other hand have taken strict actions against Russia following the breakout of the Russia-Ukraine War.

Russia-Ukraine War: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia, Russian club teams from all competitions

Both FIFA and UEFA standing by the people of Ukraine in full solidarity has announced that Russia will be barred from taking part in their events putting the country's participation in this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar in jeopardy. "Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.” FIFA and UEFA announced through a joint statement.

This decision comes after the International Olympic Committee recommended all its sub-groups to place bans on Russian and Belarusian athletes from major international tournaments with few sporting bodies also announcing bans on Russian athletes from their events.

Image: PTI/ AP