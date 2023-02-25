'If I Call Him, 99% He Won't Answer': Virat Kohli Makes Shocking Revelation About Dhoni

During a podcast episode with RCB, Virat Kohli made a shocking revelation about MS Dhoni. Kohli spoke about Dhoni's uncanny habit of not picking up the call 99% of the time. Kohli heaps praise on the former Indian captain for the support he has provided throughout.

“He reached out to me and you can rarely get in touch with him. If I call him on any random day, 99 percent he will not pick up (the phone), because he just does not look at the phone. So, for him to reach out to me…twice it has happened now and one of the things that he’d mentioned in the message while reaching out to me was that: ‘when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual people forget to ask how are you doing?’

Further praise for Ms Dhoni

Virat Kohli, who at one time was leading India in all three formats as a captain, quit the top job after apparently encountering differences with the board. During the apparent difficult phase, Ms.Dhoni reached out to Virat Kohli.

“What is interesting is that throughout this phase apart from Anushka, who has been the biggest source of strength for me because she has been with me throughout this whole time. And she has seen me very closely as to how have I felt, things that I have gone through, the kind of things that have happened…the only person who, apart from my childhood coach and family…genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. "

Kohli further praised Dhoni in the same interview, he brought out the way Dhoni used to address situations.. “So, it (Dhoni’s words) hit home for me because I have always been looked at as someone who is very confident, mentally very strong, who can endure any circumstances and find a way and show us the way. Sometimes, what you realise is that at any given point of time in life as a human being you need to take a couple of steps backwards, understand how you are doing, how your wellbeing is placed.

"So, there are not many places, for the people who have played the game for a long period, as strong individuals, they can go and explain in a way that the other person can understand. That’s why I mentioned this particular incident because MS Dhoni knows exactly what is going on. He understands it because he has been there himself.".