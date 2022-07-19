'If I Played Under Virat Kohli’s Captaincy, India Would Have Won 3 World Cups': Sreesanth

Former Team India fast bowler Sreesanth has made some bold claims as he has recently stated that if he had played under Virat Kohli's captaincy, then the country would have won three ICC World Cups. However, it is pertinent to note that the 33-year-old only captained the Men in Blue in two World Cups. The other two occasions when Kohli led the side were in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and in the inaugural World Test Championship.

Sreesanth claims India would have won 3 WCs if he played

While speaking in the latest season of CricChat on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom, Sreesanth said, "If I would have been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 & 2021." He then also went on to recall standing next to legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar after winning the 2011 ODI World Cup, stating that they won the trophy for him.

As previously highlighted, Virat Kohli also captained Team India in two World Cups. The Men in Blue suffered a disappointing 18-run defeat in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup before being knocked out in the group stages of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 39-year-old then concluded his comments by explaining how he mastered the trick of bowling yorkers. "It is important to visualise while playing and small regions do not make any difference," explained Sreesanth. "Rather it is better to learn such tricks here, given there are a few distractions. My coach taught me how to throw yorkers with tennis balls. If you ask (Jasprit) Bumrah, he’ll say that it is easy too." Sreesanth decided to hang up his boots from all forms of cricket on March 9 earlier this year.

Sreesanth's career stats

Sreesanth was one of Team India's leading fast bowlers before he was issued a life ban (later reduced to seven years) by the BCCI after having been deemed guilty of spot-fixing in an IPL game in 2013. The 39-year-old has managed to pick up 87 wickets in Tests from just 27 matches. His stats are equally impressive in the shorter formats as he has picked up 75 ODI wickets (53 matches) and seven T20I wickets (10 matches).