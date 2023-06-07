'Rohit thinks differently, I think differently': Sourav Ganguly disagrees with India skipper's decision in WTC Final

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's team India are taking on Pat Cummins' Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (2021-23). Both the teams have toiled hard for two long years and have been bestowed with a chance to claim the biggest prize in Test cricket. The coveted ICC Test mace. Unlike last time, the final of the 2021 World Test Championship, this time, the Oval has presented itself with better playing conditions, the weather so far has looked promising and it kinda guarantees a blockbuster final.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Kia Oval. Rohit Sharma at the toss addressed the conditions and said that the nature of the turf won't change too much. Unlike India, the English conditions have more assistance for the pace bowlers. With more pace and bounce and zip through the air, the pacers are expected to reap huge rewards from the Oval turf. Maybe keeping these things in mind, India skipper Rohit Sharma decided to go ahead with only one spinner, Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian team management, leaving R. Ashwin behind hasn't gone too well with many cricket experts. Ashwin also happens to be the number 1 ICC Test-ranked bowler and is also handy with the bat in his hands. Now former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has weighed in with his opinions.

Sourav Ganguly while speaking to star sports said:

It is an afterthought (sighs), it is an afterthought and I don't believe in afterthoughts. As a captain, you decide before the toss and India have decided a certain way going ahead with 4 fast bowlers. Having said that, they have found a lot of success with 4 fast bowlers in the past. They've won Test matches with that combination. If you were to ask me and if I was the captain, every captain is different, Rohit thinks differently, I think differently, and I'd have found it very very hard to keep someone of Ashwin's quality on the sidelines.

This is India's second consecutive ICC WTC 2023 Final, whereas Australia have qualified for the first time. Both India and Australia are searching for their maiden WTC 2023 Final crown and the battle is all set to intensify at the Oval in the upcoming few days.