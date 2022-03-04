Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his 'hilarious best' while addressing the pre-match presser ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match in Mohali.

In a video released by BCCI, Rohit Sharma can be heard telling reporters, “Puuchuge tab bolunga na? Koi puch hi nahi raha hai. Sahi saawal toh koi puch hi nahi raha hai. Yeh sab sahi saawal hai. Yeh saawal jo abhi aap puch rahe ho, crowd aa raha hain ya nahi, pitch kaisa hai, kya combination khelne wale ho…yeh toh koi puch hi nahi raha (First ask me, only then will I answer, right? No one is asking the right questions related to the match, the question you asked is not related. No one is asking what are the views on crowds returning, how's the pitch, what will be the team combination. No one is asking these questions)

Rohit Sharma has led India successfully across T20Is and ODIs and is yet to lose a match. The upcoming IND vs SL 1st Test will be his first assignment after being officially named skipper in the longest format of the game. The game also marks another occasion, the 100th Test match of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

'He (Virat) has done exceedingly well in this particular format': Rohit Sharma

Speaking about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma praised his teammate and said that the team will look to make it special for him and said that he has been brilliant to watch. "It's been an absolutely brilliant journey for him. A long one. Since the time he made his debut and to now go and play his 100th game it's been a long journey and it's been a wonderful one. He's done exceedingly well in this particular format, changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward and all that. It's been brilliant to watch that. Yep, it's one hell of a ride for him and it'll continue to be in years to come. Yeah, we definitely want to make it special for him. We are all prepared for that. So let's hope we have a good five days of cricket," Sharma said.

(Image: PTI)