'If Performance Isn't There, Don't Expect..': Kapil Dev Assesses Virat Kohli's Dip In Form

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev has shed his feelings on former India skipper Virat Kohli’s century-less run in international cricket for the last three years. Kohli scored his 70th international century for India in 2019, and the entire cricketing world has been waiting for his 71st century ever since. Kohli will now be in action against England in the 5th Test match of last year’s series, beginning from July 1.

Meanwhile, speaking to Uncut, former India captain Kapil Dev said, “I haven't played cricket as much as Virat Kohli. But sometimes you may not have played enough cricket but you can look to figure things out. Either that, or we just cannot criticise such great players. We have played cricket and we understand the game and after that, they have to improve their thought process, not ours”.

'We just see one thing and that's your performance', says Kapil Dev

Kapil then went on to add that people will like it if Kohli proves everyone wrong, but will feel the same if doesn't score runs. “If you prove us wrong, we will like it. If you don't score runs, we feel there is some fault. We just see one thing and that's your performance. And if the performance is not there, don't expect people to stay quiet. Your bat and your performance should speak,” the 63-year-old World Cup-winning captain said.

A look at Virat Kohli's century-less run in international cricket

Kohli scored his last international century against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in November 2019 by hitting 136 runs. On the other hand, Kohli has a even longer century drought in the ODIs, as he last scored an ODI hundred in August 2019 against West Indies. Despite not hitting centuries for India, Kohli continues to be one of the highest run-scorers for India in international cricket in recent years.

Having played a total of 49 innings since his last hundred, Kohli has scored a total of 1596 runs at an average of 32.6, from December 2019 to March 2022. However, he remains at the top of the list of players with the most hundreds to suffer century-less streaks in 49 or more international innings. Kohli has scored a total of 20, 318 runs in his career for India across formats, at an average of 54.8. He tops the list with a total of 70 centuries.

(Image: PTI/bcci.tv)