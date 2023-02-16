Ind Vs Aus: Ahead of the start of the second Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rahul Dravid addressed the media and gave a befitting reply to a reporter. The correspondent wanted Dravid to share his views on India's scarcity in the area of left-arm seamers. The head coach vehemently brought forward the bigger picture.

At the press stint before the start of the Delhi Test, Rahul Dravid was confronted with a question by a reporter, who gave the examples of Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Afridi and asked why India are unable to find services of a bowler of such attributes. The reporter further mentioned the names of Irfan Pathan and Aashish Nehra to question why India hasn't been able to replicate such talents. To this Dravid quoted. “A left-arm fast bowler brings a lot of variation. You forgot the name of Zaheer Khan. But selectors and management definitely watch out for these talents. Arshdeep Singh played well in the recent ODIs, he also played Ranji Trophy, where he picked 4-5 wickets. He's young, he's developing."

'You need to perform as well': Rahul Dravid

While the left-armer is considered as an imperative protagonist and game-changer in the current context of the game, Rahul Dravid has opined that it is the performance that counts in the end.

“There are other guys who are performing. But only being a left-handed pacer will not help you get into the side, you need to perform as well,” the coach said.

Finally, on equaling Starc and Afridi, Dravid said in India a bowler needs to prove his overall prowess and merely being a left armer won't be enough.

"Agar 6ft 4' bowler hain aapke paas toh aap batado (If you know someone 6ft4 bowler let us know). You took the names of Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Afridi, but in India we rarely find someone as tall as 6ft 5' who bowls left hand fast.

“We do look at it, we know the importance but if you're only a left hand fast bowler then you cannot be considered. Be it Zaheer Khan or Ashish Nehra they didn't get a chance just because they were left hand fast bowler but they were good."