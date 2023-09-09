'If You Really Want Him...': Ex-cricketer Wants Major Change In India's Playing XI Vs PAK

Team India pacer Shardul Thakur was included in the playing XI against Pakistan in the team's first match of the Asia Cup 2023 in place of Mohammed Shami. Thakur provides an additional batting option, due to which the principal aim of the team was to increase the batting depth. However, Shardul didn't perform well with the bat against Pakistan and only scored three runs, whereas he didn't get a chance to bat against Nepal.

3 things you need to know

Team India qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 after defeating Nepal

Team India's first match against Pakistan was called off due to rain

Shardul Thakur is a part of the 15-member Indian squad for the ODI World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh wants Mohammed Shami to play in Team India's next match against PAK

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh wants India pacer Mohammed Shami to play against Pakistan in the team's next match in the Asia Cup 2023. Harbhajan believes that the Indian team shall go with their all-out pace attack against the arch-rivals on September 10. Harbhajan Singh said:

I believe Shami should play. You can't buy experience, and an experienced player like Shami sitting out, it doesn't sit right with me. Shami should play before Siraj. If you really want to play Siraj, don't expect batting from Shardul Thakur. You have batters till no.7, then have proper bowlers. Tell your batters to score runs, and even if we score 260, it's the bowlers' responsibility to defend the total. Many people say Shardul can bat and ball, I agree. But we can't go into a game half-heartedly. Can Siraj do what Shardul does? If he can do better, strengthen the bowling and tell your batters to score.

Rohit-Gill aim to continue Nepal's form against Pakistan

Indian cricket team's top order consisting of skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli failed to score against Pakistan in the team's first match of the Asia Cup 2023. However, Rohit and Gill guided the team to a ten-wicket against Nepal, which will certainly boost their confidence when they face Pakistan again on September 10.