'If You Want Us To Participate, Then...': R Ashwin Opens Up On Asia Cup Controversy

Amid the supposed impasse between BCCI and PCB on the Asia Cup 2023 hosting, Ravichandran Ashwin has given his take on the controversy. Pakistan has already given the threat to miss the ICC World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place later in the year. In the latest update, Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be moved out of Pakistan and the new venue would be finalized in March.

Ever since Pakistan were given the hosting rights of 2023 Asia Cup, the speculations were rife about India opting out of the tournament. And when in October 2022, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said Team India Won't Travel To Pakistan For Asia Cup, it became clear that either the Asia Cup will take place in Pakistan without the participation of India or some other venue will be selected. The latter seems to be the resolution that Asian Cricket Council will take, however, this disagreement has caused statements to occur from both sides of the border.

While former Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad and Ramiz Raja have already disgruntled Indian Cricket fans with their statements, it was time for India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to give his opinion and in the process give back to ones who are not pleased with India's decision. Ashwin addressed the claims of Pakistan threatening to miss the ICC World Cup 2023 and said it is highly unlikely that they can carry out such an assertion.

R Ashwin opens up on Asia up controversy

"Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But, India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won't be participating. If you want us to participate, then do change the venue. But we would have seen this happen many times, right? When we say Asia Cup won't go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"But however, I think that is not possible," Ashwin said of Pakistan's claim of giving the 50-over World Cup a miss if India doesn't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Away from this controversy the Border-Gvaskar trophy between India and Australia is set to start from February 9, 2023. The first Test will be played in Nagpur.