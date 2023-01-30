Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan was touted as one of the best T20I batters in the world before he made his international debut a couple of years back. He performed exceptionally well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to grab the attention of the national selectors, who picked him up for the T20I series against England in March 2021. Since then, Ishan has played 26 T20I matches for India and has scored 652 runs at an average of 26.08 and a strike rate of 123.25.

Ishan was part of the Indian team that played the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday. Ishan scored 19 off 32 balls before he was run out by Glenn Philips and Mitchell Santner. According to stats, Ishan has scored only 199 runs at an average of 15.30 and a strike rate of 106.41 in the last 13 T20Is that he has played for India. The stats were shared on Twitter by a user named Mufaddal Vohra.

Ishan Kishan in his last 13 T20is:



27 (26).

15 (7).

26 (11).

3 (5).

8 (10).

11 (13).

36 (31).

10 (11).

37 (29).

2 (5).

1 (2).

4 (5).

19 (32).



- 199 runs at an average of 15.30 and 106.41 Strike Rate. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 29, 2023

Nitish Rana likes the post on Ishan

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana, who made his international debut a few months after Ishan, liked the post that mentioned the latter's poor performances on Twitter. Nitish, however, withdrew his like later after it was reported by several media outlets. Nitish is one of the many cricketers who have not received regular opportunities to play for India. Ishan, on the other hand, has been given a long run by the Indian team management but has failed to capitalize on the chances.

Despite Ishan's poor performance in last night's game, India emerged victorious by 6 wickets. Earlier, New Zealand posted a low total to chase for India as they scored just 99 runs in 20 overs. India chased down the target with 1 ball remaining. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten at 26 off 31 balls. It was his slowest knock in the shortest format for India but he was still named the player of the match.

