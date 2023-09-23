'I'll Carry On': KL Rahul Answers Raising Questions Over His Fitness Ahead Of World Cup

The Indian cricket team won the first ODI match against Australia played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali by five wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Indian team found answers to almost all of its questions as it put in a complete effort to win the first match against the Aussies. The best part about the match was the half-century scored by Suryakumar Yadav as the batter had failed to achieve a big score in his recent outings in 50-over cricket.

3 things you need to know

Team India jumped to the first spot in the ICC ODI Rankings following their 5-wicket win over Australia

The second match of the series will be played on September 24

Team India will aim to seal the ODI series in Indore and try the other benched players in the 3rd ODI

KL Rahul gives a perfect reply to raising queries on his fitness issue

The Indian cricket team is being led by KL Rahul for the first two ODIs against Australia. Rahul showed a brilliant leadership in the first IND vs AUS ODI match and will look forward to leading the Indian team to a series win. Rahul performed well with the bat in the 2023 Asia Cup and scored a century against Pakistan straightway after his injury return. While speaking in the pre-match IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match press conference, KL Rahul said:

Everyone has seen me playing in the Asia Cup, I played all the games in the Super Fours. I kept 50 overs, batted and scored runs as well, so I think that question is answered for everyone who were concerned about my fitness. Hopefully, I'll carry on in the same way with a big two months coming up with the World Cup and the Australia series.

KL Rahul gives his opinion on keeping for the Indian team

KL Rahul has also been a decent wicketkeeper-batsman for the Indian cricket team in recent times and has taken some brilliant catches behind the stumps. Rahul also spoke on the physical challenges he faced while recovering from his injury and how he feels while doing wicketkeeping for the 'Men in Bliue'. KL Rahul said:

I knew when I would return to the side, I'd have to keep wickets and batting. The physical challenges are a lot more compared to when I am only batting. I knew this, so I worked very hard on my fitness. As cricketers, we know the challenges that we will have to face on the field and we try to replicate that at training and practice sessions.

KL Rahul sustained a thigh injury during an IPL 2023 match against RCB and was ruled out of international cricket for 4 months. Rahul underwent surgery in London and performed his rehabilitation in the NCA, Bengaluru. Rahul has come back to the Indian team with full fitness and is likely to be very effective in the ODI World Cup 2023.