‘I'll do anything for money’: Shoaib Akhtar admits on camera, Pakistan players taken aback

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar admitted that he can do anything for money during a recent conversation with his former Pakistani and current Asia Lions teammates Misbah ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, and Sohail Tanvir. Akhtar shared the video footage of the conversation on his official YouTube channel on Wednesday, which is currently going viral among fans. The former players were seen having a fun conversation on the sidelines of the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 season in Doha, Qatar.

“Bring in Shoaib Akhtar as the Finance Minister, he knows how to build a brand. He will make brands, and build the economy,” Shahid Afridi jokingly said. Further conversing, about alternate career choices, Akhtar said he and Mishbah could have surely become film stars.

Replying to the same, Afridi said that cricket suits him the best. He then praised Shoaib Akhtar as a talented individual, before pulling his legs by saying that the former speedster can do everything. While Mishbah spoke about the former pacer’s commercial ad alongside Wasim Akram, Akhtar replied, “Paiso ke liye mein kuch bhi karunga bhai (I will do anything for money)”.

“Strong possibility of Shoaib not playing any match”

While Afridi gave an animated reaction on listening to this, the others burst into laughter. This comes a few days after Afridi faced heat on social media for his remarks about Akhtar not playing in the LLC 2023. In the video shared by Akhtar, Afridi mocked the former pacer for earning money in the LLC, despite not playing.

“Shaby ke poore chances hai ki yeh koi match nahin khelega. Aur main batayun, khush hai! Paise toh mil rahe hai [There’s a strong possibility of Shoaib not playing any match. Let me tell you that he’s happy because he’s earning money nevertheless],” Afridi said on a vlog posted by Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

The aforementioned former international cricketers are currently representing the Asia Lions team in the 2023 edition of the LLC. It is a three-team tournament featuring cricketing legendsacross the globe. Gautam Gambhir is the captain of the India Maharajas squad that is currently playing in the LLC. Alongside Asia Lions and India Maharajas, World Giants is the third team participating in the tournament.