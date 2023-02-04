ILT20: Dwayne Bravo Deceives Batsman With A Brilliant Slower Delivery - WATCH

Dwayne Bravo yet again showcased his skillful best. The West Indian bowled a splendid slow delivery to dismiss Joe Clarke in the matchup against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ongoing International League T20. MI emirates reached the playoffs of the league by defeating Knight Riders by 18 runs.

Watch the excellent slow delivery by Bravo

He's got the skills, he's got the pace, he's got the dip, and with each wicket, the crowd ROARS!



3️⃣ wickets in 4️⃣ overs - @DJBravo47 took the game by storm. #DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #MIEvADKR pic.twitter.com/0Ko1xUCeJZ — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 3, 2023

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Vs MI Emirates: Match Summary

Consistent opener Muhammad Waseem and skipper Kieron Pollard’s breezy knocks backed by Dwayne Bravo’s three-wicket spell took MI Emirates into the playoffs with an impressive 18-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 26th match of the ILT20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday. MI Emirates posted a toal of 180 for 4 in 20 overs through some poor impressive batting and unimpressive bowling. Dropping Waseem thrice, they let the high-scoring UAE opener flourish and hit 60 runs off 43 balls with six sixes and one boundary. Skipper Kieron Pollard’s quick of 43 off just 17 balls with four boundaries and three sixes took the total to 180.

Chasing the target, Abu Dhabi could only score for 162 in 19.2 overs with Dwayne Bravo producing a fine spell of 3 for 37, backed by Imran Tahir (2 for 20) and Zahoor Khan (2 for 33). Andre Russell’s played a valient 42 off 22 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.

Match Summary: MI Emirates 180 for 4 in 20 overs (Andre Fletcher 22, Muhammad Waseem 60, Lorcan Tucker 33, Kieron Pollard 43) vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 162 in 19.2 overs (Joe Clarke 22, Andre Russell 42, Imran Tahir 2 for 20, Zahoor Khan 2 for 33, Dwayne Bravo 3 for 37).