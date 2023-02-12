ILT20 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Desert Vipers Vs Gulf Giants In India, US & UK?

The final of the International League T20 is all set to be held on Sunday, February 12. Desert Vipers will lock horns against Gulf Giants in the ultimate match of the tournament. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, let's take a look at important details concerning the ILT20 final.

When and where will the Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants match be played?

The ILT20 final between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 12 at 6:00 PM Local Time.

When will the Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants match start in India?

In India, the ILT20 final between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants match start in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the ILT20 final between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time.

When will the Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants match start in the US?

In the United States, the ILT20 final between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM local time.

Where can we watch the Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants match in India?

In India, the ILT20 final between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will be live-streamed on the Zee5 OTT app.

Where can we watch the Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the ILT20 final between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will be live-streamed on the BT Sport app.

Where can we watch the Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants match in the US?

In the United States, the ILT20 final between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will be shown on ZEE platforms.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants: Predicted Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro(c), Sam Billings(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed.

Gulf Giants: James Vince(c), Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus(w), Colin de Grandhomme, David Wiese, Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Qais Ahmad.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants: Full squads

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Alex Hales, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Adam Lyth, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mark Watt.

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Ashwanth Valthapa, David Wiese.

